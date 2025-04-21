Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $17.16 Million Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 983,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE MIR opened at $13.79 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

