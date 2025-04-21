Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

