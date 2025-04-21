Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 497,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SEE opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

