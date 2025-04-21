Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

