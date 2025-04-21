RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms recently commented on RBB. Stephens reduced their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,748.53. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,924 shares of company stock worth $171,398. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

