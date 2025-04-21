Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Lessened by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

