Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 303.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Marcus by 407,500.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

