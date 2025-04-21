Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 908,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 138,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

