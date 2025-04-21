Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 154,709 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

