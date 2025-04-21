Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,649,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,772,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance
KWEB opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.
