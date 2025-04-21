Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,105 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Power Integrations by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

