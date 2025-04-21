Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $68.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,038. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.