Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

