RLI (RLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLI opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick purchased 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. The trade was a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

