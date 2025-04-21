Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

NTLA stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $748.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.23.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

