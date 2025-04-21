Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

