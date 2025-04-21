Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4,858.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

