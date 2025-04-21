Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AX opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.