Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Couchbase by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 164,563 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

