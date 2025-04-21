Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $31.00 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts expect Sandvik AB (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

