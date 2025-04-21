Short Interest in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declines By 25.8%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 172.47%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

