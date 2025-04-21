Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Declines By 20.7%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.17.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
