Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Declines By 20.7%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

