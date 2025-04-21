Short Interest in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Declines By 25.6%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

MEGL opened at $1.21 on Monday. Magic Empire Global has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Empire Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Free Report) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Magic Empire Global worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

