Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Expands By 34.4%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.