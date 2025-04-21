Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Increases By 34.3%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 841,100 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRFM. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Surf Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surf Air Mobility

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tyler Painter sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $92,772.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,792.25. The trade was a 38.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surf Air Mobility by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRFM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.59. Surf Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

