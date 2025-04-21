Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $531.81 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $147.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

