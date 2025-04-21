SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 683,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.56% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SRM stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. SRM Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

