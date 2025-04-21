Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

