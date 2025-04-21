Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

