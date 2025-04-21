Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.9 %

MSM stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

