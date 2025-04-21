Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 827.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

