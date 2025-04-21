Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

