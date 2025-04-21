Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,847,429. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

