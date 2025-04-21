Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,366 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 141,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

