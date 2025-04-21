Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.