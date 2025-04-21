Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
