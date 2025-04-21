Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

