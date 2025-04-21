Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $306.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $308.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

