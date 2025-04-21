Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,516,000 after buying an additional 63,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6 %

ATGE stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

