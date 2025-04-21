Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,631.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

URBN stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

