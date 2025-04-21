Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $85.92 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.