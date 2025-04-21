Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 808.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $14.02 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.