Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.