Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,400. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

CARG stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

