Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,325 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Argus cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

