Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

