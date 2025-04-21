Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.