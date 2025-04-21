Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

