Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sylvamo worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 324.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $60.67 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

