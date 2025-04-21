Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

