The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,261 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

